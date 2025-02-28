JUST IN: Three suspects shot dead in gun battle with police in KZN

Two AK-47 rifles, a revolver and ammunition have been recovered.

At least three suspects have been killed in a shoot out with police in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the gun battle took place during the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were led to a property in the Mbabane area after acting on intelligence about a cache of unlicensed firearms when the shoot out ensued.

Police spokesperson Major General Francis Lambard told eNCA the suspects reportedly opened fire on the police officers.

“When they approached the homestead, they were shot at and returned fire. Three suspects were fatally wounded in that shootout.”

Traditional healer

Lambard said officers recovered two AK-47 rifles and a revolver.

“It is also alleged that these suspects were also protecting the house of a traditional healer in the area.”

Robbers killed

The shootout comes less than a week after police shot and killed five suspected robbers in KZN.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspected robbers were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with officers in Lindelani in Ntuzuma on Monday morning.

Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence about an unconfirmed number of suspects who were travelling in two vehicles and planning to commit a business robbery in KwaMashu.

“The suspects’ two vehicles were parked at the corner of Mdubu and Melusi streets, and it is suspected that the suspects had a disagreement, which led to shots being fired among themselves. Police stumbled upon that altercation, and the suspects then turned their guns to the police, and police retaliated.

“During the shootout, four suspects were shot and fatally wounded. A search in the vicinity of the crime scene led to the discovery of the body of the fifth suspect, who had attempted to flee and had sustained gunshot wounds. The suspects were found in possession of three firearms. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

