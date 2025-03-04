Police not treating Zanzou director Moela as a suspect, says Majavu

Majavu noted that Moela first learned about the Zanzou incidents when they broke publicly.

A sign outside the Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria on 18 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

One of the Zanzou nightclub directors on Tuesday addressed the media amid ongoing investigations in the case of torture and assault of patrons in Pretoria.

In a press conference aimed at addressing recent allegations, Zanzou nightclub director Neo Moela, represented by prominent lawyer Advocate Zola Majavu, proclaimed his cooperation with law enforcement and commitment to accountability while maintaining that he was unaware of previous incidents at the establishment.

The press briefing follows investigations into the nightclub after disturbing videos of men were leaked by an alleged bouncer on social media.

The bouncer, whose name is allegedly Pablo, claimed that the incidents happened in 2022.

The nightclub has since been closed and has its liquor license under review.

Additionally, one suspect linked to the harassment and assault was arrested in Yeoville and recently appeared in court.

Meanwhile, other directors have been reported to have fled the country.

Cooperation and accountability

Speaking on behalf of Moela, Majavu emphasised that his client is fully prepared to be held legally accountable, stating, “If at the end of the police investigation he becomes a person of interest, he will cooperate just like any other responsible corporate and natural citizen.”

Majavu revealed that Moela has been a director of the entity since 2018 and has been voluntarily assisting multiple investigative bodies.

“Information has been requested of him, information has been submitted,” Majavu explained, noting ongoing investigations by police, city authorities, and licensing boards.

The lawyer was unequivocal about Moela’s stance, quoting him directly: “I take note of an incident that has happened. I condemn it, I do not condone it [and] I did not sanction it.”

Majavu stressed that Moela is not attempting to evade responsibility, saying, “He is not about to leave the country. He’s not going anywhere. He’s a young man, a young entrepreneur with a bright future.”

Zanzou investigation and Moela’s transparency

While maintaining discretion to prevent compromising the ongoing investigation, Majavu noted that Moela first learned about the incidents when they broke publicly.

“He then contacted various people to ascertain the facts,” Majavu stated.

The lawyer advised his client against engaging directly with victims or potential suspects to avoid interfering with the investigation.

“He has not and will not engage with the victims lest he is accused of interfering with an investigation,” Majavu said.

Meanwhile, Majavu said Moela apologised to the victims for the despicable crimes committed against them.

“There can never be a justification of those despicable acts. And for that, he apologises to those whose human rights have been trampled upon. Unreservedly, to the extent that these atrocities were perpetuated at an establishment of which he is a director. He wanted us to put that upfront. He did not run away. He is not running away. He is seated to my left. The police can confirm independently his cooperation.”

Legal stance and future proceedings

Majavu was clear that Moela was prepared for potential legal proceedings.

“If he is going to or the establishment is going to lose the license, or it’s going to be suspended or uplifted, let the tribunal follow the rule of law and let it take its course,” he stated.

The lawyer emphasised that they are not conducting a public relations exercise but are committed to transparency within the constraints of an ongoing investigation.

“We are not here as a PR exercise,” Majavu asserted.

He further reiterated that police did not regard Moela as a suspect in the case.

“If, at the end of the police investigation, he becomes a person of interest, he will cooperate just like any other responsible corporate and natural citizen. He does not locate himself above the law,” said Majavu.

Zanzou director’s personal accountability

Addressing potential reputation damage, Majavu quoted Moela: “There’s a reputation damage to my brand. There’s a reputation damage to me as a person. And for that, I will speak whether I am believed or disbelieved.”

Moela’s approach, as articulated by his lawyer, is to allow legal processes to unfold while maintaining openness and cooperation with investigating authorities.

As investigations continue, Majavu said Moela remains available and willing to provide information.

