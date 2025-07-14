Crime

Acting Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner survives hijacking attempt

14 July 2025

A police general has survived an attempted hijacking west of Johannesburg.

It is understood Major General Fred Kekana, the acting Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, was targeted in a failed hijacking at his Westonaria home, west of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

Hijacking

According to reports, his driver shot at the suspects, who fled, leaving a firearm behind in Kekana’s yard.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen she would provide more details soon.

The attempted hijacking comes less than a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on an immediate “leave of absence” amid allegations of links to organised crime 

*This is a developing story

