Cameron questions urgency of commission into Mchunu probe

Cameron, who chairs the portfolio committee on police, believes Mchunu should've been suspended.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Ian Cameron, has questioned the urgency of the commission of inquiry to probe the explosive allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Addressing the nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on a leave of absence after allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Allegations of infiltration

Mkhwanazi claimed Mchunu interfered in police investigations and has an improper relationship with police service provider Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Ramaphosa said the commission would investigate allegations of infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.

‘Golden opportunity missed’

Cameron told The Citizen on Monday that despite senior police officials being linked to an organised criminal syndicate in Gauteng, no action will be taken against them for the next six months.

“To be honest, I lost my trust in commissions and without disregarding the new commission led by Judge [Mbuyiseli] Madlanga,” Cameron said.

“It would be unfair to criticise the new commission or to criticise him as a judge; you need to be given the opportunity.

“But generally speaking, when I hear the word commission, I needed to think of someone just kicking from the sideline. I think that, in essence, it seems to be what it has become. It makes sure that, for example, the president doesn’t need to make a decision; it makes sure that there are no immediate consequences for anyone implicated.

“I mean, there’s just so much more that could’ve been done, and purely just making that announcement last night, and it was a golden opportunity that was missed,” Cameron said.

‘Fruitless and wasteful expenditure’

With Mchunu on special leave and Ramaphosa appointing Professor Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister, Cameron said paying the two ministers is wasteful expenditure.

“I think it actually touches on fruitless and wasteful expenditure. I mean, we are paying double the price now for basically two police ministers, while we actually don’t know how long Minister Mchunu will be on his leave period.

“We can speculate about the three and six months. But in actual fact, we really don’t know, so we are paying double for that time, and we don’t know what the relevant performance agreement is, what the instruction is that’s been given to Professor Cachalia, what the outcomes that he needs to reach. I think it is reckless with public funds,” Cameron said.

Cachalia can do the job

With Mchunu put on special leave, Ramaphosa handed the reins of the police ministry to law professor Firoz Cachalia.

Cameron said Cachalia may be up to the job of acting police minister.

“I think in terms of qualifications, I couldn’t find anything that proves him to be unfit. I went through it last night, and I must say that in terms of exposure to the criminal justice space, not only academically, but also practically, it gives him a lot of experience.

“But I think it’s going to be an extremely difficult environment to navigate. He may not have many trusted individuals or colleagues right around him inside that environment, and I also think that, because of the political instability in that space at the moment, it certainly is not going to be an easy task. But in terms of him being competent enough, I think he can do the job,” Cameron said.

Who is Cachalia

Cachalia, born in Benoni on 22 July 1958, is a globally-regarded scholar, professor of Law at Wits University, and director of the Mandela Institute. His expertise spans constitutional law and many other areas of specialisation.

His brother is Judge Azhar Cachalia, and his cousin is the former DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia, among many other family leaders.

Cachalia was Gauteng MEC for Community Safety from 2004 to 2009, which gives him some experience in police and security management.

The EFF has rejected Ramaphosa’s decision to appoint Cachalia, who is not a current member of Cabinet.

The constitution, however, does allow for two ministers to be appointed from outside of parliament, which may allow Cachalia to act in the role going forward.

