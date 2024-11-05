Louis Serenetra Moyo gets life in jail for killing girlfriend during fight over lobola money

He received an additional six months for being in the country unlawfully.

The High Court in Gauteng has sentenced Louis Serenetra Moyo to life in prison for killing his girlfriend Thobile Grace Khoza in March.

The couple had been cohabiting since 2020 until March this year when a domestic dispute over money ended in the 49-year-old man killing his 41-year-old partner.

The couple had an argument about the R15,000 which was in Khoza’s bank account, which Moyo intended to use to pay lobola, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

“During the confrontation, Moyo brutally assaulted Khoza using various objects, ultimately stabbing her, and leaving her to bleed to death,” said Mjonondwane.

“After the attack, he locked the room and fled the scene. Three days later, on 15 March 2024, the landlord discovered Khoza’s lifeless and decomposed body after being alerted by an unusual odour and the presence of flies.”

The police arrested Moyo and found him in possession of Khoza’s bank card, identity document, and cellphone.

In his plea, Moyo said he killed Khoza in a fit of rage and acknowledged that his actions were premeditated.

When delivering the sentence, Judge Dario Dosio condemned Moyo’s actions and his blatant disregard for the laws of South Africa.

He reinforced the necessity of imposing harsher penalties on perpetrators of such crimes, stating that the judicial system must act decisively to deter violence against women.

Cop mourned after killing girlfriend

The sentencing comes just days after a police officer allegedly took his own life, after killing his girlfriend and a friend in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to a scene at Zone 2, Itsoseng near Lichtenburg, in North West, where the bodies of three people were found, while the fourth victim was seriously injured.

According to Colonel Adéle Myburgh, friends were having a house party, when 28-year-old Constable Lesego Eugene Phefo, took out a firearm and started shooting.

His 38-year-old girlfriend Tlhalefo Setlhare his friend, yet to be identified, was shot multiple times and died on the scene.

Phefo was also found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to his head and a firearm close to his body.

Itsoseng police are investigating a double murder, attempted murder and inquest dockets.

