Cash-strapped grandson charged with violation of corpse after burying gran in backyard

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

A 32-year-old Free State man has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and violation of a corpse after he allegedly buried his grandmother in an unorthodox manner, claiming to not have the funds to give her a proper funeral and burial.

Police said that the man, because of his financial struggles, decided to keep the authorities uninformed about his grandmother’s passing, which he claims was due to illness. Additionally, he chose not to inform any family members, instead opting to bury his grandmother in secret in a shallow grave in the backyard.

ALSO READ: Body of 15-year-old girl found in shallow grave in boyfriend’s backyard

Proper burial

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said that the grandson told police his grandmother was sick for a while and when she passed away, he was faced with the challenge of arranging a proper burial while not having enough money.

“He then decided to bury her in secret. However, when the community did not see her nor receive any updates on her health, they grew concerned,” he said.

The last confirmed sighting of the elderly woman was on 23 June 2023.

“Worried for her safety, community members approached the police to report her disappearance. Acting swiftly, the police, along with anti-stock theft members and community volunteers, initiated a search operation,” he added.

Apprehended

As the search intensified, Mophiring said the grandson became aware of their efforts and attempted to flee. “Fortunately, the determined team managed to apprehend him. During the questioning, it was revealed that he had buried his grandmother’s body inside the yard.”

ALSO READ: 27-year-old Limpopo man arrested after hacking to death three family members

The body of the 88-year-old woman has since been exhumed from the shallow grave. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

It was also discovered that the grandson had also continued to collect his grandmother’s pension money.

“The suspect has since been arrested on charges of obstructing the ends of justice and violating a corpse,” Mophiring added.