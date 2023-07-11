Cops nab over 900 suspects for various crimes in Free State

By Faizel Patel

Police in the Free State have arrested more than 900 people for various crimes.

The police joined forces with several law enforcement agencies and handcuffed the suspects in a blitz called Operation Shanela.

Authorities also worked in partnership with private security companies, the Department of Home Affairs, the Department of Correctional Services and the Traffic Department and other law enforcement agencies.

Searches and arrests

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said operations included over 6 000 people, 255 premises and 2 166 vehicles being searched.

“Seven roadblocks were conducted, of which one was in Bethlehem where motorists were surprised by the high visibility on the road.”

Earle said officers also inspected 241 licensed liquor premises, 103 second-hand dealers and 40 scrapyards/recyclers in the province.

“Of the seven people arrested for murder, three were women who were arrested for allegedly murdering their partners in Tseki, Koffiefontein and Clarens. Police also arrested 33 for being in possession of a dangerous weapon, 54 for drug-related offences, 10 for armed robbery.

“Police also arrested 381 wanted suspects in tracing operations by the detective services. Police confiscated about 1 195 litres of alcohol, 31 dangerous weapons, dagga, crack cocaine, tik, nyaope and Mandrax,” said Earle.

Curbing crime

The provincial commissioner of the police in the Free State, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, assured the community that officers will be out in full force every week in the province.

“We are here to carry out our mandate, which is to prevent and combat anything that may threaten the safety and security of any community, investigate all crimes that threaten the safety and security of any community, ensure offenders are brought to justice and participate in efforts to address the root causes of crime,” she said.

