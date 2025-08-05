Groups warn against heavy-handed raids in tackling illegal miners

Organisations urge government to avoid repeating deadly Stilfontein tactics while addressing illegal mining in Barberton.

Organisations fighting for the rights of mining-affected communities have cautioned government when dealing with illegal miners believed to be trapped in a Barberton mine in Mpumalanga.

The organisations were reacting to an incident in which police reportedly forced out about 1 000 miners from an old mine shaft.

According to some sources, there are many miners underground expected to resurface, although the area is being monitored and guarded by the police.

Groups urge caution after police forced out illegal miners

“The police must use proper and legal procedures to force the miners out instead of cutting food supply and water like they did in Stilfontein mine, North West. We were told that others are still inside as they ran back to avoid arrest,” said Zethu Hlatshwayo, spokesperson for the National Association of Artisanal Miners.

Another association, Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua), welcomed the arrests.

“We do not yet know the full facts of the situation, or whether miners have safe options to exit. But the blockade of supplies and mass arrests under Operation Vala Umgodi raise a critical alarm.

“If those underground cannot leave safely, then the state must tread carefully, lest it repeats the same heinous mistake, with lethal consequences,” Macua said.

“It must be stressed that Stilfontein, too, was private mining property. This reinforces a longstanding and disturbing pattern: the state mobilises swiftly and violently to protect corporate assets, not to safeguard the rights, lives or livelihoods of poor communities.”

Stilfontein situation

Earlier this year, more than 100 illegal miners allegedly died of hunger after police reportedly cut the supply of food and water, forcing those trapped to spend days without food.

Mpumalanga police neither agreed nor denied that there were trapped miners underground, as they did not respond to The Citizen’s questions.

Over the weekend, Saps provincial spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdluli said 1 000 or even more illegal immigrants were apprehended.

“The collaboration between the National Roving team, K9 [dog] Unit, Task Force, Vukalanga Security and members from the Combat and Proactive team began on 28 July.

Most of miners without valid docs to be in the country

“It has been discovered through the operation that most of the miners, if not all, are foreign nationals without valid documentation to be in the country.

“Some could be underage, hence police are working in conjunction with officials from the department of home affairs, the department of minerals and energy, the national prosecution authority, as well as other law enforcement agencies.”