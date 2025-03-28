Congolese bouncer linked to Zanzou assault pleads for bail, citing family hardship

An identity parade still needs to be conducted.

The Congolese man accused of assaulting and torturing patrons at the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria has pleaded for his release on bail, arguing that his continued detention is causing financial strain on his family.

The 41-year-old man appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday for his bail application.

He faces multiple charges, including eight counts of compelled sexual assault and six counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), in connection with the incidents at the nightclub in Hatfield.

The suspect is one of at least eight individuals being sought by law enforcement in relation to the case.

Bail application heard in Zanzou assault case

During Friday’s proceedings, it was revealed that an eighth victim has come forward.

Therefore, an identity parade still needs to be conducted, thus preventing the media from disclosing the suspect’s identity at this stage.

The Congolese man, in his affidavit, expressed shock at the allegations against him and stated his intention to plead not guilty.

He disclosed that he holds a temporary asylum seeker visa but does not possess a passport.

The suspect argued that his detention is placing his family in financial distress, as he is the primary breadwinner.

He stated that he works as a general worker and bouncer, earning approximately R15 000 per month.

His income, the accused contended, is essential for supporting his wife and three children, who live in Sunnyside and are at risk of eviction.

He also alleged that he was subjected to police brutality.

The Congolese national previously claimed that he was robbed of his belongings, including money, following his arrest in Yeoville, Johannesburg in February.

State opposes bail

Addressing the media outside the courthouse, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana confirmed that the state is opposing bail on the grounds that the accused is a flight risk.

“In [his] affidavit, [the suspect] said that [he] wants to be released because he has a family that he needs to take care of and that he still needs to continue to provide for his family because he has three children and a wife.

“However, the state opposes release because we said that he is a flight risk.

“We indicated that he does not have a passport to be in the country, and also, he indicated to the investigating officer that he feared for his life; therefore, as the state, we opposed his release on bail,” Mahanjana said.

The case has been postponed to 3 April for further arguments and a possible bail ruling.

Zanzou assault incidents

Graphic videos of the assault incidents circulated on social media last month, sparking national outrage.

It is alleged that a Congolese national assaulted the two victims in April 2022.

The suspect is alleged to have forced four men to engage in sexual acts on themselves in a separate incident that occurred in January 2023.

