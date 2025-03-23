Pinocchio was right: Your body can tell when you’re lying

Whether it's shaking your head while saying “yes” or acting like you’ve got ants in your pants, our bodied can spill the beans on our lying.

Like Pinocchio’s nose, your body can reveal when you’re lying. From how your gestures betray your words to the nervous fidgeting that follows a fib, experts have uncovered the subtle signs that give liars away.

So, what’s a truth-seeker to do? Here are some tips to help you pinpoint a lie:

Speech patterns: A sudden change in how someone speaks, be it speed, pitch, or tone, can signal deceit. Gregg McCrary, a retired FBI profiler, notes that such shifts may indicate a person isn’t telling the truth. In an interview with Fox News, he said he first tries to assess how someone normally speaks.

“Some folks are naturally animated and talk fast; others are more subdued. Once I know which type of talker a person is, I start asking him questions to which I don’t know the answer. If his manner shifts abruptly, going from calm to agitated or lively to mellow, chances are he’s not telling the truth.”

Non-congruent gestures: According to Dr Ellen Hendriksen, a clinical psychologist at Boston University’s Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders, quoted in Scientific American, gestures, when body movements don’t match what’s being said, can indicate untruths. For example, if someone says, “Of course I’ll cooperate with the investigation,” while shaking their head, it’s a sign that they may not be telling the whole truth.

Not Saying Enough: Researchers quoted by the American Psychological Association (APA) note that liars tend to deceive by omission. When asked for more details, truth-tellers typically provide more, while liars offer less. Liars may also struggle when asked to recount events backwards, often changing their story without adding detail.

Saying Too Much: According to researchers from Harvard Business School, liars tend to over-explain. They may provide excessive details or use unnecessary words to make their story more convincing. Liars also tend to use more profanity and third-person pronouns to distance themselves from the lie.

Vocal tone shifts: Dr David Matsumoto, a professor of psychology at San Francisco State University, points out that cultural differences play a role in vocal tone when lying. His research found that Chinese participants speak at a higher pitch when lying, while Hispanic participants speak at a lower pitch.

Eye direction: A study titled The Eyes Don’t Have It debunked the myth that liars look left or right when lying. Another study by the University of Michigan showed that 70% of people in 120 media clips lied while maintaining direct eye contact. Therefore, the eyes may not offer much to go on.

Covering mouth or eyes: According to former CIA officers in their book Spy the Lie, many people subconsciously cover their mouths or eyes when telling a lie. This may be a way to hide their reaction or avoid revealing the truth, especially when answering questions that don’t require much reflection.

Excessive fidgeting: Former CIA officers quoted in Parade Magazine explain that excessive fidgeting, such as licking lips, touching nails, or shaking their hands, can indicate anxiety during a lie. The body may withdraw blood from extremities during stress, prompting these actions to calm nerves or restore circulation.

Finger pointing: Business Insider notes that finger pointing can signify that someone is deflecting blame or trying to shift the focus away from themselves. If someone who doesn’t usually gesture starts pointing aggressively, it could indicate deception.

Self-Identifying as a “Good Liar”: One study found that people who claim to be “good liars” are often the least trustworthy. Those who boast about their deception skills are likelier to tell lies, especially small ones to colleagues or friends.

