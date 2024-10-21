Police investigating after two women found shot dead in BMW on N4

The vehicle riddled with bullet holes was found about 5km from the Alzu Petroport.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two women with gunshot wounds in Mpumalanga.

The women’s bodies were found in a parked BMW on the N4 highway, about 5km from the Alzu Petroport, early on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes.

Murder

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said they were investigating two counts of murder.

“Police found a white BMW with no registration number plates or licence disks. They found the car switched off but the hazards switched on.

“They found two female bodies inside the car. The two victims had multiple gunshot wounds.”

Mdhluli said the identity of one victim is known to the police with investigations underway to identify the other woman.

“There were two registration number plates that were found in their luggage with some other items. The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Mdhluli has urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact their nearest police station, adding that they are searching for those involved in the murder of the two women.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have issued warrants of arrest for two men who fled after they were convicted and sentenced for murder.

The duo were sentenced by the Johannesburg High Court last week but failed to hand themselves over.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo has urged the public to contact law enforcement authorities if they are aware of the men’s whereabouts.

“The duo, Denish Moodley and Ugresen Perumal appealed after they were found guilty of killing Mr Avinash Manjanu in Lenasia South in 2017. The accused were each sentenced to twenty-five years imprisonment.

“However, their appeal was dismissed, and the court ordered the two to hand themselves over to the authorities where they will commence with their sentences. Instead, the duo decided to abscond and disappeared,” Masondo said.

