Gun control ignored in election campaigns, says Gun Free SA

Political parties were criticised for neglecting plans to tackle gun-related crime ahead of South Africa's elections.

Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) has lambasted the political parties that are campaigning for the upcoming elections for failing to divulge how they are going to quell gun-related crime.

The organisation’s statement came as several political parties conduct their final campaigns before the elections next week.

“While almost all major political parties include addressing violent crime as a key feature of their 2024 election manifestos, most don’t mention gun control, even though guns are the leading weapon used in murder and attempted murder,” said GFSA director Adèle Kirsten.

34 people shot and killed daily

She said gun violence was at crisis levels as 34 people were shot and killed daily in South Africa.

Kirsten said addressing gun-related crime must be a priority for any political party if they are serious about making the country safe for all who live in it.

According to Kirsten, the few political parties that do mention guns in their manifestos suggest that the solution to violent crime is to deal with illegal guns, with some parties supporting licensed civilian gun ownership for self-protection.

“This ignores the evidence and perpetuates the myth that guns are effective for self-protection.

“It also fails to recognise that while removing illegal guns in our communities is a crucial first step to reduce gun violence, it is not enough,” she said.

“The latest information shows that most guns used to commit crimes such as murder, attempted murder, sexual violence and aggravated robbery are legal guns owned by state entities such as the police, military, security industry and civilians.”

Vote for party that shows interest in gun violence

She has urged South Africans to vote for the party that shows interest in addressing rising gun violence.

Kirsten said there were many ways legal guns feed violent crime in South Africa, while they were also being used by licensed owners in crimes such as intimate femicide-suicide.

Statistics show that between 2020 to 2023, civilians reported the loss and theft of 16 486 guns to the police, with the South African Police Service, South African National Defence Force and Correctional Services reporting a combined loss and theft of 2 381 guns, of which 85% were police service pistols.

The statistics further revealed that on average, 24 legal guns enter the illegal market every day.

In June last year, GFSA appealed to the authorities to establish a specialised firearms unit that will be tasked to recover and destroy illegal firearms.