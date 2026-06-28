Gunmen storm Gugulethu shack, kill three in ‘targeted attack’

The incident occurred at the Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu.

Police are probing a brutal triple murder in the Western Cape after three armed men stormed a shack, opening fire on its occupants and leaving two women and a young man dead.

The incident occurred at the Kanana informal settlement in Gugulethu on Saturday night, 27 June 2026.

Police said three armed suspects arrived at the shack in NY111, Kanana, at about 7pm looking for the owner of the dwelling, who was not at home at the time.

Attack

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the suspects reportedly waited for her return and, upon her arrival, opened fire on her and other occupants.

“A 41-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on the scene. Several other occupants managed to flee during the attack and escaped unharmed.”

Motive

Traut said the motive for the murders is yet to be determined.

“Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have been a targeted attack. No arrests have been made as yet, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySAPS mobile application.

Murder suicide

Meanwhile, Limpopo’s South African Police Service (Saps) leadership has been shaken by a domestic‑violence tragedy after a Gauteng sergeant allegedly stormed his in‑laws’ home, fatally shooting two family members, wounding his wife and teenage daughter, before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide tragedy.

The tragedy occurred in Tayereni Village, within the Dennilton policing area of the Sekhukhune District during the early hours of Saturday, 27 June 2026.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the 52-year-old Sergeant attached to Saps Soshanguve in Gauteng and his wife had reportedly been experiencing domestic-related disputes.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the officer went to his home, where the tragedy unfolded.