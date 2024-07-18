Mpumalanga driver nabbed for driving at 199 km/h

The MEC believes the arrest will send a strong message to drivers who disregard the rules of the road.

A 40-year-old man was stopped in his tracks while driving at almost double the speed limit on the N4 Schoemanskloof Road in Mpumalanga.

The alleged offender was driving a VW Golf 5 at 199 km/h in a 100 km/h zone at around 5 pm on Tuesday.

He was spotted and arrested by the Community Safety, Security and Liaison Traffic Intervention Unit (TIU).

“He was taken to Ngodwana Police Station, and was charged with reckless and negligent driving,” said Jackie Macie, MEC for TIU.



She said he was granted bail amounting to R2,000, and will soon appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court.

Macie praised the traffic officers, saying that this must be a lesson to other motorists who break the law.

“We believe that the arrest will send a strong message to those who disregard the rules of the road and disobey law enforcement officers,” he said.

“We must not hesitate to punish motorists who think they can drive as they please while putting the lives of other people in danger”.

The MEC further encouraged traffic officers to always do their work earnestly and arrest motorists who offer them bribes.

Gauteng’s drunk driving headache

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has reiterated its call for motorists to stop drinking and driving as the number of arrests keeps rising.

Between 8 July and 14 July, the JMPD arrested 140 motorists for drinking under the influence of alcohol in Johannesburg.

“The JMPD reiterates the extreme dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol,” said spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“Drunk driving poses a serious threat to the safety of not only the driver but also passengers, pedestrians and other motorists on the road.

“The JMPD urges all motorists to act responsibly and never drink and drive. If you are consuming alcohol, arrange for alternative transportation or designate a sober driver.”

During the same week, seven motorists were arrested at the N14 near Diepsloot.

The highest speedster was caught in a Mini Cooper clocking 155km/h in an 80km zone.