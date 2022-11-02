Hawks looking for a couple who defrauded Fairview Mine of R1.2 million

Citizen Reporter

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation is looking for a couple who defrauded the Fairview Mine in Barberton (Mpumalanga) of R1.2 million.

Simphiwe Sangweni (29), a former administrator at the mine, and his partner LadyPeace Sinothando Nhlenyama (26) are being sought for fraud, theft and money laundering.

Transferred company’s money into personal accounts

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Sangweni in June 2020 is alleged to have fraudulently transferred money from Fairview Mine into his personal account and that of his partner, amounting to R1.2 million.

“The case was opened by the Barberton mine in June 2020, and it was transferred to the Hawks for further probe,” said Sekgotodi.

Further investigations revealed that Sangweni has accomplices and had colluded with an assistant financial accountant and a debtors clerk, who are both former employees.

Warrant of arrests

“The former employees were arrested after the court issued warrants for their arrest and their case was provincially withdrawn pending the arrest of the couple. The warrant for the arrest of the couple has also been issued by court on 5 November 2020,” added Sekgotodi.

The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, major general Zodwa Mokoena is appealing to all members of the public who might know the whereabouts of the suspects to share the information, that will be treated with confidentiality.

Anyone who might have information is urged to contact investigating Officer, Captain Dietlof Meyer on 071 481 2977 or report the matter to the nearest police station.

