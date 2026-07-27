Hawks nab two suspects in birth certificate fraud scandal

One suspect allegedly approached his cousin for assistance in obtaining late registration of birth certificate.

The Hawks have arrested two suspects in Musina over alleged fraud and corruption in the unlawful processing of late birth registrations, a case officials warn undermines South Africa’s identity system.

The two suspects, aged 37 and 40, were handcuffed on Sunday, 26 July 2026, following an investigation into an incident allegedly committed on 10 July 2019 at the Malamulele Office of the Department of Home Affairs.

Birth certificates

It is alleged that a Home Affairs official attached to the Births and Deaths Registration Section unlawfully facilitated the issuance of late registration of birth certificates for two children without complying with the prescribed legal procedures.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba said it is further alleged that the process was influenced by the receipt of a bribe, the amount of which is yet to be determined.

“According to the investigation, one suspect allegedly approached his cousin for assistance in obtaining late registration of birth certificates for his biological children following the passing of their foreign national mother, purportedly to enable the children to gain admission to school.

“It is alleged that the cousin provided a copy of her identity document, after which the documentation was allegedly processed, resulting in the issuance of the birth certificates on the same day without the required legal procedures being followed,” Fumba said.

Irregularities

Fumba added that alleged irregularities came to light when a school official, while processing the children’s admission, noticed discrepancies on the birth certificate indicating the cousin as the children’s mother, despite knowing she was not their biological parent.

He said the matter was reported to the Department of Home Affairs, which subsequently led to a criminal investigation by the Hawks.

“Upon completion of the investigation, a J50 warrant of arrest for three suspects was issued. Two suspects were successfully traced and arrested in Musina and Tshikhudini (Muswodi), while efforts to trace and arrest the third suspect are continuing.

“The two arrested suspects are expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court on 27 July 2026 to face charges of fraud and corruption,” Fumba said.

Identity management

Hawks provincial head Major General Gopz Govender warned that South Africa’s identity management system relies on strict adherence to the law and ethical conduct by officials.

He stressed that the Hawks will “continue to act decisively against anyone who allegedly abuses public office.”