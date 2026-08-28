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Here’s when Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana will go on trial

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

28 August 2026

11:49 am

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Bester, a convicted murderer and rapist, Magudumana and their co‑accused face charges linked to Bester's dramatic breakout from prison.

This is when Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana will go on trial

Dr Nandipha Magadumana and Thabo Bester. Picture: Screengrab

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The plea and trial in the Thabo Bester prison escape case have been postponed yet again.

The matter returned to the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday, 28 August 2026, where the judges were expected to hear whether all outstanding legal issues had been resolved and whether the matter was ready to proceed to trial.

Bester and his former girlfriend, Nandipha Magudumana, appeared virtually, while their co‑accused appeared in person following repeated postponements.

Plea and trial

However, the matter was postponed yet again.

“The matter is then so postponed for plea and trial to 19 April 2027, up until 18 June 2027, again here in Bloemfontein in the Free State division of the High Court,” said Judge Mareena Opperman.

Delays

Proceedings were last delayed in June after Bester’s legal team requested more time to consult, keeping the case in limbo despite its high profile and intense public scrutiny.

Bester, a convicted murderer and rapist, Magudumana and their co‑accused face charges linked to Bester’s dramatic breakout from Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022.

Prosecutors allege he faked his death in a cell fire before orchestrating his escape, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Bester and Magudumana were arrested on 7 April 2026 about 10km outside Arusha in the East African country after fleeing the hotel they had been staying in.

Accused

Among the accused are Magudumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and former G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Zanda Moyo, and Joel Makhetha.

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They face a range of charges including fraud, corruption, money laundering, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of a body, arson, and defeating the ends of justice.

Challenges

The case has been further complicated by issues with legal representation and appeals. Sekeleni revealed he had no lawyer after Legal Aid rejected his application, prompting an appeal.

One accused suffered breathing difficulties during earlier proceedings, disrupting the hearing. Charges against one former G4S employee have since been withdrawn.

ConCourt

Magudumana has taken her arrest and extradition battle to the Constitutional Court, adding further uncertainty to the trial’s timeline.

Her legal team argues that her detention and transfer from Tanzania were unlawful, while prosecutors maintain they followed due process.

Prison conditions

Judge Opperman has warned of delays, given the vast amount of evidence to be reviewed. Bester’s lawyer has also raised concerns about prison conditions and his access to a laptop to prepare his defence.

The deteriorating relationship between the accused and the justice system has stalled the matter.

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Crimes and Courts g4s Mangaung Nandipha Magudumana prison escape Thabo Bester
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