Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

High-speed chase ends with three arrests, illegal firearms and stolen vehicle found [PICS]

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

4 minute read

27 August 2026

01:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The third suspect contacted one of the apprehended suspects, who was being questioned, and was lured to a location set up by JMPD officers, where he was arrested.

Three suspects arrested after JMPD discovers illegal firearms and a stolen vehicle following a high-speed chase

Picture: JMPD

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Police arrested three suspects on Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase in La Rochelle, Johannesburg.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), officers were patrolling along La Rochelle Road when they spotted a white Volkswagen T-Cross travelling at high speed.

High-speed chase

The officers turned around and followed the vehicle, which was occupied by three men.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly failed to comply and accelerated away, prompting a high-speed chase.

The chase continued to the intersection of Forest and Victoria streets in La Rochelle.

An attempt to evade arrest

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly ignored traffic signals and road signs.

The vehicle was eventually abandoned, and the three suspects fled on foot in different directions.

JMPD reported that officers pursued the suspects on foot, which resulted in the arrest of the first suspect.

Illegal firearm found on suspect

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm that was concealed in a holster in his appendix area.

The firearm’s serial number had been filed off, preventing it from being traced.

RELATED ARTICLES

During questioning, the suspect allegedly told officers that there were three firearms inside the vehicle and that the firearms had recently been received from another person.

Meeting arranged to arrest suspect

While officers interviewed the suspect, a member of the public alerted them to the approximate location of another suspect.

Officers then proceeded to the location where the second suspect was arrested and also found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Unlicensed firearm found on the first suspect. Picture: JMPD (supplied).

The third suspect later contacted one of the arrested suspects to establish their whereabouts.

A set-up

Officers arranged a meeting with the suspect and proceeded to the agreed location.

Officers observed the suspect driving a white Suzuki Ertiga and conducted a takedown operation, resulting in the third suspect’s arrest.

Officers led the third suspect to a specific location and arrested him while he was in the white Suzuki Ertiga. Picture: JMPD (supplied)

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm, while live ammunition was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Stolen vehicle found with false number plates

Following the search of the white Volkswagen T-Cross, officers observed that it was fitted with false number plates and established that the vehicle was reported stolen in a case registered at Parkview Saps.

Stolen white Volkswagen T-Cross that was fitted with false number plates. Picture: JMPD (supplied)

In total, three firearms were discovered, along with 70 rounds of ammunition, two motor vehicles and false number plates.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, defeating the ends of justice, and reckless and negligent driving.

Read more on these topics

arrest Illegal Firearms Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) speed Stolen suspects vehicle
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News When the screen becomes the crime scene: What the Malmesbury teen case spotlights
News Bronkhorstspruit resident spent R160 000 resurfacing neglected roads
News ‘He knew I needed the contract’: Cat Matlala defends Senona’s advice to challenge R360m tender cancellation
Elections 2026 Will the promise of free basic electricity secure votes and is it even a viable solution?
Politics Dlamini‑Zuma apologises to Lamola in ANC vote‑buying allegations storm

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News