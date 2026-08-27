High-speed chase ends with three arrests, illegal firearms and stolen vehicle found [PICS]

The third suspect contacted one of the apprehended suspects, who was being questioned, and was lured to a location set up by JMPD officers, where he was arrested.

Police arrested three suspects on Wednesday morning after a high-speed chase in La Rochelle, Johannesburg.

According to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), officers were patrolling along La Rochelle Road when they spotted a white Volkswagen T-Cross travelling at high speed.

High-speed chase

The officers turned around and followed the vehicle, which was occupied by three men.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver allegedly failed to comply and accelerated away, prompting a high-speed chase.

The chase continued to the intersection of Forest and Victoria streets in La Rochelle.

An attempt to evade arrest

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly ignored traffic signals and road signs.

The vehicle was eventually abandoned, and the three suspects fled on foot in different directions.

JMPD reported that officers pursued the suspects on foot, which resulted in the arrest of the first suspect.

Illegal firearm found on suspect

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm that was concealed in a holster in his appendix area.

The firearm’s serial number had been filed off, preventing it from being traced.

During questioning, the suspect allegedly told officers that there were three firearms inside the vehicle and that the firearms had recently been received from another person.

Meeting arranged to arrest suspect

While officers interviewed the suspect, a member of the public alerted them to the approximate location of another suspect.

Officers then proceeded to the location where the second suspect was arrested and also found in possession of an illegal firearm.

Unlicensed firearm found on the first suspect. Picture: JMPD (supplied).

The third suspect later contacted one of the arrested suspects to establish their whereabouts.

A set-up

Officers arranged a meeting with the suspect and proceeded to the agreed location.

Officers observed the suspect driving a white Suzuki Ertiga and conducted a takedown operation, resulting in the third suspect’s arrest.

Officers led the third suspect to a specific location and arrested him while he was in the white Suzuki Ertiga. Picture: JMPD (supplied)

The suspect was found in possession of a firearm, while live ammunition was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Stolen vehicle found with false number plates

Following the search of the white Volkswagen T-Cross, officers observed that it was fitted with false number plates and established that the vehicle was reported stolen in a case registered at Parkview Saps.

Stolen white Volkswagen T-Cross that was fitted with false number plates. Picture: JMPD (supplied)

In total, three firearms were discovered, along with 70 rounds of ammunition, two motor vehicles and false number plates.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and live ammunition, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, defeating the ends of justice, and reckless and negligent driving.