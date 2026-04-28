Hijacking and kidnapping ends in triple murder in Eastern Cape

The bodies of the men, aged between 23 and 37, were discovered on Sunday, 26 April 2026, following their horrific ordeal.

A hijacking and kidnapping incident has ended in tragedy after three victims were found murdered in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape.

The bodies of the men, aged between 23 and 37, were discovered on Sunday, 26 April 2026, following their horrific ordeal. The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha is investigating cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder.

Kidnapping and hijacking

Police in Kwanobuhle received a complaint at 8:30pm on Sunday, 26 April, reporting a hijacking and kidnapping in Vukukhanye Street.

“It is alleged that the complainant was seated inside a white Mazda 323 with other occupants when they were approached by five unknown males, two armed with firearms. The suspects pointed the firearms at the victims and demanded money and cellphones,” said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg.

“One of the suspects then took control of the vehicle and drove off with three occupants still inside, while the remaining victim was left at the scene.”

Grim discovery

The suspects fled with the vehicle and two cellphones.

“No shots were fired during the incident. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in Algoa Road,” van Rensburg confirmed.

On Freedom Day, Monday, 27 April, at about 11am, officers made the grim discovery.

“Saps members were called to bushes next to Old Uitenhage Road near Salt Dams, Salt Lake Bethelsdorp, where the bodies of three adult males were discovered with gunshot wounds. Two victims were found lying close together, while a third was located a few metres away after police followed a trail of blood.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that the deceased were the same victims kidnapped during the Kwanobuhle carjacking. Cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder are under investigation. No arrests have been made, and the suspects remain unknown at this stage,” van Rensburg said.

Appeal for information

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.