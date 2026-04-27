Very cold in parts of Eastern Cape – Here’s what the rest of SA can expect on Tuesday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 April 2026.

People in the northern interior of Eastern Cape should brace for very cold weather conditions on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Services (Saws) said damaging winds and waves are also expected in parts of the province.

The rest of the country can expect mixed weather, with morning fog and cool, cloudy conditions.

Strong winds and waves in Eastern Cape

“Damaging winds resulting in localised damage to settlements and temporary structures, localised disruption to power and communications, as well as disruptions of beach/port activity are expected in places along the coast between East London to Port Edward,” said the weather service.

“Damaging waves resulting in localised difficulty in navigation of small boats with a risk of some vessels taking on water and capsizing within a locality is expected in places along the coast between Tsitsikamma and Port Edward.

“Damaging winds and waves resulting in localised disruption of small harbours and/or a port for a short period of time, small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality, and difficulty in navigation are expected between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 28 April:

Gauteng:

Morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog in the Highveld and escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east, where it will be cloudy.

Limpopo:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east, where it will be cloudy.

North West:

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the late afternoon.

Free State:

Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold. It will be fine in the central and northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy over the eastern and southern parts with a chance of rain along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly but strong along the west coast, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the south coast.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and cold but very cold in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold in the extreme south-west. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.