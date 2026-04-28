Dangerous Limpopo murder suspect escapes hospital custody, police launch manhunt

The suspect is considered dangerous and was arrested in connection with serious violent crimes, including rape.

Limpopo police have urged the public not to approach what they called a “dangerous suspect” who escaped from a hospital while under police guard.

According to preliminary information, Tumelo Raledi escaped at about 9:30pm on Sunday, 26 April 2026 while admitted for medical treatment at Maphuta Malatji hospital in the Mopani District.

Escape

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Raledi was under police guard at the medical facility when he escaped.

“The Police in Namakgale have launched an intensive manhunt following the escape of a 34-year-old male suspect from lawful custody.

“Tumelo Raledi is considered dangerous and was arrested in connection with serious violent crimes, including rape, attempted murder, and two counts of murder, allegedly committed between 2023 and 2025 in the Namakgale policing area,” Mashaba said.

Manhunt

Mashaba added that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident.

“The Provincial Commissioner assured the public that every available resource is being utilised to ensure the suspect is rearrested without any delay.”

“Anyone with information that can lead to the rearrest of Tumelo Raledi is urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Warrant Officer Moloko Monyepao, on 0824691240 or crime stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” Mashaba said.

Police investigations are continuing.

Triple murder

Meanwhile, a hijacking and kidnapping incident ended in tragedy after three victims were found murdered in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape.

This comes after Police in Kwanobuhle received a complaint at 8:30pm on Sunday, 26 April, about a hijacking and kidnapping in Vukukhanye Street.

The bodies of the men, aged between 23 and 37, were discovered on Sunday, 26 April 2026, following their horrific ordeal. The Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit in Gqeberha is investigating cases of carjacking, kidnapping, and triple murder.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Monde Sithole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.