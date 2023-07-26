Hitchhiker robbed by motorist and passengers

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

A 28-year-old hitchhiker fell prey to armed robbers after thumbing a lift from the Xikukwani village, along the R81 road in Giyani, to Malamulele.

The victim had been waiting at the traffic lights of Siyandhani village, signally to motorists that he was seeking a lift.

According to police, a silver Datsun car with two occupants stopped to offer the hitchhiker a ride.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said they then also stopped for another man who was also hitchhiking.

But, what began as a seemingly ordinary lift quickly took a dark turn.

“As the journey progressed, the driver unexpectedly veered towards nearby bushes, claiming to need firewood,” Colonel Ledwaba explained.

Hostile

Once in the secluded area, the driver brought the vehicle to a halt, and suddenly, all three occupants – including the second hitchhiker they picked up – turned hostile.

“The hitchhiker was confronted with both knives and firearms as the assailants demanded money.

“The three suspects robbed the victim of his cell phone and money. They even attempted to access funds from his bank account through a mobile app, but their efforts were thwarted by insufficient funds,” Ledwaba said.

He added that after robbing the hitchhiker, the suspects forcibly pushed him out of the car before speeding away from the scene.

“The victim promptly contacted the police, leading to an immediate manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators,” Ledwaba added.

Public transport

The South African Police Service in Limpopo, under the leadership of the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has issued a strong warning to community members against hitchhiking.

Hadebe emphasised the importance of utilising public transport for safety and security, urging people to avoid putting themselves at risk by hitchhiking with strangers.

“The police have opened a case of armed robbery and are actively investigating the incident. However, as of now, the suspects remain at large, and the manhunt continues,” he said.

As the investigation progresses, the police remind the public to be cautious and prioritise their safety by opting for reliable and safer transportation methods rather than hitchhiking.