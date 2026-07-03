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Home brewery bust: police find ‘chemical cocktail’ lab in Gugulethu front-room

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By Lukholo Mazibuko

Junior Journalist

2 minute read

3 July 2026

09:59 am

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5 suspects were found brewing their own illicit liquor inside their home.

Home brewery bust: police find 'chemical cocktail' liquor lab in Gugulethu front-room

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An intelligence-led raid on a Gugulethu house has exposed what police describe as an illicit liquor manufacturing operation, complete with mixed chemicals, bottling equipment and fake labels – and ended with five suspects in handcuffs.

The Gugulethu Crime Prevention Unit moved on the address in NY108 on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, after information about an illegal liquor facility was passed to officers.

Inside the makeshift liquor lab

When police arrived, they found four men and a woman inside the residence.

Officers searched the house and uncovered small containers, labels, sealed boxes packed with liquor bottles and equipment used to make and package alcohol.

A further sweep revealed large containers filled with mixed chemicals believed to be used in the production process.

The five suspects, aged between 19 and 50, were arrested for manufacturing illicit liquor in violation of Section 32(1) of the Western Cape Liquor Act 4 of 2008 and are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once formally charged.

Drugs seized in separate Valhalla Park stop

While Gugulethu officers were dismantling the liquor operation, police in Valhalla Park, Bishop Lavis, were conducting stop-and-search patrols. As they pulled over a suspicious-looking car, one of the occupants tried to discard a plastic bag.

The bag was recovered and found to contain 92 Mandrax tablets. Two men, aged 45 and 55, were arrested for possession of drugs and will appear in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court after being charged.

Read more on these topics

alcohol Crime and Courts illicit alcohol Police South African Police Service (SAPS) Western Cape

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