Huge zama zama operation brought down near Hartbeespoort Dam

Among the vast quantities of gold bearing materials seized were 139 generators worth R1.3 million.

The huge quantities of mining material seized suggested an enormous illegal operation was underway. Photo: SA Police Service/X

Ninety-four undocumented illegal miners were arrested, and vast quantities of gold bearing material was seized during a hard-hitting police operation near Hartbeespoort Dam on Thursday.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the multidisciplinary and crime-intelligence-driven “Vala Umgodi” operation was conducted in Scheerpoort.

Acting on information received, police pounced on the alleged zama zamas, seizing 139 generators worth R1.3 million.

Also seized were 24 grinders, 95 jackhammers, hammers, chisels, pick-axes, shovels, cutting torches, gas bottles, electric mills, phendukas (hand-driven cylinders) and explosives.

Police say they seized 139 generators worth R1.3 million. Photo: SA Police Service/X

“The suspects who are mainly Zimbabwe and Mozambique nationals, are expected to make a first appearance before the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 February,” Mokgwabone said.

North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena commended the team for their commitment and cooperation that resulted in the arrests and seizures, which he said will serve as a warning that the police working with other stakeholders will leave no stone unturned in dealing with illegal mining.

The operation included: Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, National Intervention Unit (NIU), Special Task Force (STF), Tactical Response Team (TRT), Public Order Police (POP), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Air Wing, Mounted Unit, Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC), K9 Unit, Visible Policing, ER24 and Harmony Gold Mine security.

Vast quantities of gold bearing materials were seized. Photo: SA Police Service/X

Some of the equipment that was seized. Photo: SA Police Service/X

Upping the ante

In the neighbouring Free State province, 395 South African National Defence Force (Sandf) members were tasked with helping fight the scourge of illegal mining in December.

The Free State has been overrun by illegal miners, or zama zamas, with authorities and communities battling to stop operations and the crime that often follows. The province also recorded an increase in murders in the last quarter, from July to September.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman.

