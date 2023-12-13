Cele tells police recruits they’re not joining a ‘zama zama organisation’

'There are a lot of opportunities within the South African police,' the minister said.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the newly recruited individuals joining the police force are becoming part of an “esteemed organisation of high calibre”.

Cele addressed 10 000 additional police officers who will join ranks of the South African Police Service (Saps) just in time for the festive season.

The new constables, who are part of this year’s Project 10K police recruitment drive, graduated from various police academies across the country this week.

‘SA under siege’

Speaking in Paarl, Cape Town on Friday, Cele urged the new officers to grow within the police force.

“This is not the end, this is the beginning. As I stand here, I see a national commissioner among yourselves one day. As I stand here, I see generals… you are not going to be constables forever. There are a lot of opportunities within the South African police.

“You go and grow, this is not an organisation of failures as it used to be. This is not a zama zama organisation. This is an organisation of excellence. You are here because you are the best, go study and grow in this organisation,” he told the new recruits.

The minister also called on the new members to contribute in fighting criminals who are daring to take on police.

“South Africa at the present moment is under siege. [It is] attacked by criminals and you are the buffer of the nation between criminals and their safety so don’t disappoint that hope. Don’t disappoint that expectation the nation is putting upon you,” Cele added.

Festive season plan

Cele over the weekend outlined plans to root out criminality across all provinces during the festive season.

He listed gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), combatting of serious and violent crime such as aggravated robberies, border security, road safety and illegal mining as key areas the police would focus on.

“We will be joining thousands of our police officers on the ground at public spaces such as shopping malls, taxi ranks, beaches, parks and other public gathering areas and centres of activities and areas of entertainment.

“We also will be visiting roadblocks, ports of entry and targeted police operations to ensure that safety and security remains paramount during this busy festive period,” he said in a media briefing on Sunday.

The minister further called on all South Africans to be vigilant and responsible, and also to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

Operation Shanela

According to Cele, Operation Shanela has seen numerous successes over the last several months.

Since its inception in May, the police’s high-density operations have resulted in the arrest of more than 259 000 suspects for various crimes across South Africa, with most from the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police also clamped down on undocumented immigrants and zama zamas, with more than 4 000 illegal mining suspects arrested this year.

In addition, more than 3 200 firearms have been taken off the streets through Operation Shanela, while at least 700 hijacked or stolen vehicles have been recovered.

