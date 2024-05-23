Human remains found in Welkom mine shaft – police asks public not to speculate

The body is rumoured to be that of a missing 19-year-old but police have told the community to wait for the forensic investigation report.

Police retrieved human remains from inside a mine shaft in the Free State yesterday.

A mine rescue team, the Welkom K9 Unit and a police investigation team were on scene as the search for Thato Tumahole continued.

Tumahole’s 22-year-old boyfriend was arrested for kidnapping on 18 May and rumours were abound that the body in the mine shaft was that of the 19-year-old woman, last seen on 10 May.

The man appeared in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on Monday and had his bail application postponed until 27 May.

Police urged the public not to claim the remains were that of Tumahole, as the search had not reached a decisive conclusion.

“The discovered human remains will be sent for forensic investigation. We appeal to everyone to stop speculating about the discovered human remains and allow the forensic results to confirm if they can be connected to the disappearance of Thato or not,” stated Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

Tumahole was last seen at her home in Welkom and subsequent attempts by friends and family to locate her were unsuccessful.

The police dismissed information shared online, stating that they could not confirm or deny claims that the woman was deceased.

Three arrested for mob justice

Meanwhile, community members outraged at the death of a pregnant 15-year-old were arrested after setting alight the man they believed was responsible.

The boyfriend of the teenage girl was tracked by the irate mob, who beat him before dousing him in paraffin.

Three suspects, aged between 22 and 40, were arrested last Friday, with North West police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani claiming that more arrests are likely to follow.

Communities must work with the police

While commemorating the anniversary of Operation Shanela, Minister Bheki Cele said communities should help in the fight against crime.

Cele stated that police were strengthening their relationship with communities and believed communities should join collaborative initiatives.

“We are trying to be proactive. Yes, react and find those who have committed crimes, but also prevent crimes going forward,” stated Cele.