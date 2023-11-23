Illegal mining: Tipper truck driver and operator nabbed by police at dump

Police confiscated a Mercedes Benz tipper truck and 01 Bell TLB.

Police in Limpopo have arrested two illegal miners, a tipper truck driver and an operator, at Wintervelt (Mahlakwena) dumping site.

Law enforcement officers and private security swooped on the area this week and found a group of people participating in illegal mining activities. Once spotted, the miners ran in all directions.

Police arrested the two suspects for illegal mining and confiscated a Mercedes Benz tipper truck and 01 Bell TLB.

They will soon appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court.

Police investigations are still continuing.

ALSO READ: Government intends to close all derelict mines, says JCPS cluster on illegal mining

The Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) cluster recently claimed more than 4 000 arrests have been made for various offences related to illegal mining. It said between April and August more than 7 000 suspects involved in illegal mining were arrested for contravening immigration regulations.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said there are gains in the battle against illegal mining and zama zamas.

“Illegal mining is linked to other crimes such as money laundering, bribery and corruption, illicit financial flows, human and weapons trafficking, and other forms of organised crime,” the president added.

Earlier this month, the president gave the green light to deploy 3 300 South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) soldiers for a six-month period to assist the Saps’ operations against illicit mining.

ALSO READ: Police nab over 140 suspects, recover weapons from suspected illegal mining kingpin

Additional reporting Chulumanco Mahamba