JMPD cracks down on illicit cigarette smuggling in Brixton (PICS)

The JMPD unit arrested three suspects for possession of illicit cigarettes worth R300 000 in Brixton, Johannesburg.

Quick thinking and swift action by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) tactical response unit led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of illicit cigarettes worth R300 000.

JMPD officers were conducting routine crime prevention patrols in the Brixton area on Wednesday when they observed a white Hino truck being escorted by a white Audi Q3. The officers tried to stop the cars and called for backup because they thought something was fishy.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said the Audi Q3 tried to flee the scene after the officers turned on their siren and blue lights, which resulted in a chase.

JMPD tactical unit seizes illicit cigarettes worth R300 000, and arrests three suspects in Brixton, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.

JMPD chased Audi and truck

While one JMPD vehicle pursued the Audi, another was able to stop the truck. The Audi was then pulled over along Albertina Sisulu Road in Maraisburg.

The officers then escorted the Audi back to the Brixton area.

“During the investigation, officers discovered the key to the truck’s cargo area in the possession of the Audi driver,” Fihla said.

ALSO READ: Godongwana urged to resist temptation to impose unsustainable ‘sin tax’ hikes

JMPD tactical unit seizes illicit cigarettes worth R300 000 in Brixton, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.

“Upon opening the truck, officers found a load of chairs and mattresses. Hidden behind these items were 19 boxes covered with a cloth.”

After inspecting the boxes, authorities discovered Remington Gold cigarettes inside. When questioned, the drivers of the two cars admitted that the cigarettes came from the people inside the white Audi.

The three were arrested for illegally possessing cigarettes valued at about R300 000. Police took them into custody at Brixton police station and opened a case for further investigation.

JMPD tactical unit seizes illicit cigarettes worth R300 000, arrests three suspects in Brixton, Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied.

Illicit cigarettes worth R300 000 seized

The Hino truck and the Audi Q3 were seized and booked in at the Saps Aeroton vehicle pound as evidence used in the commission of a crime.

“This successful operation demonstrates the JMPD’s unwavering commitment to tackling crime and protecting our communities,” said JMPD Chief of Police Patrick Jaca.

“Our officers’ vigilance and swift action have resulted in the removal of a significant amount of illicit goods from our streets, and we will continue to work tirelessly to disrupt criminal activities and hold those responsible accountable.”

NOW READ: Illicit goods worth R1.7 million intercepted at Botswana border post