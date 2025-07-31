Four suspects face attempted murder charges after viral child drug video

Enraged community members said they will rally to ensure the suspects remain in custody

Four suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on Thursday, facing charges of child abuse and attempted murder after a viral video showed a four-year-old boy being encouraged to smoke drugs.

The state added the attempted murder charge on Thursday, arguing that exposing the child to dangerous substances could have been fatal.

The mother of the child and three other suspects, were arrested following community outcry over the disturbing footage.

While the mother’s relationship to the child was confirmed in court, the connection of the other three accused remains unclear, though they are suspected to be the mother’s friends.

Child rescued after seen smoking drugs

The case began when community anti-drug activists launched an all-night mission to rescue the boy, initially reported to be three years old, after the video circulated widely.

The Citizen previously reported that community activist Curt van Heerden, founder of the Institution of Grace, tracked down the toddler after seeing the disturbing footage.

“What makes it worse and even more heartbreaking is that they actually coach him how to smoke,” Van Heerden said as he was filmed driving to locate those responsible.

Upon arriving at the block of flats where they believed the adults lived, Van Heerden interrogated residents until they located the boy’s mother.

Court proceedings and community response

The fourth suspect was on the run when the first three were arrested, but police eventually apprehended all four individuals.

The community gathered outside the court during the proceedings on Thursday and confirmed they recognised all the suspects.

Councillor Marilyn Smolls from ward 82 expressed the community’s outrage.

“The community is broken to see that these things can happen under our noses. So the community is not really taking very well to this,” Smolls told SABC.

The councillor emphasised the community’s demand for justice.

“Now the only thing that we hope for is for justice to be served. Justice for the little boy. Justice for that little boy that cannot defend himself.”

[WATCH] The case of a Johannesburg woman and two others, arrested after a video surfaced allegedly showing her encouraging her 4-year-old child to smoke drugs, has been postponed to August 4. SABC News reporter Neria Hlakotsa has more. pic.twitter.com/KWXCkN9Cw2 — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 31, 2025

Newclare community insists no bail should be given

The community of Newclare and the surrounding areas said they were strongly against the accused being granted bail.

Smolls confirmed that community members would rally to keep the suspects in custody.

“We need them to realise what they have done is wrong. It is an injustice to a little boy, a defenceless boy that cannot defend himself,” she said.

ALSO READ: Company found guilty of illicit cigarette trade, fined R600k and ordered to buy desks for schools

Underlying social issues

The case has highlighted broader social challenges in the area, according to community leaders.

Smolls pointed to unemployment as a contributing factor to drug-related problems affecting local youth.

“Our children, they’ve got idle hands, they’ve got nothing to do with themselves, and then the only thing that they can turn to is drugs,” she explained.

She emphasised that many affected youth come from good backgrounds but are influenced by economic circumstances.

ALSO READ: JMPD seizes almost R280k worth of drugs in Hillbrow raid

Child’s current status

Following the arrests, the four-year-old boy received medical attention at a hospital before being placed in the custody of social services.

During court proceedings, when the magistrate asked about the child’s whereabouts, it was confirmed that he had been taken to a place of safety.

The four accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on Monday.

The suspects appeared without legal representation during their initial court appearance.

They requested legal aid from the state.

READ NEXT: Northern Cape man who killed sister’s baby while high on tik escapes life sentence