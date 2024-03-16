Woman accused of being sangoma behind Joshlin Smith’s disappearance goes into hiding

Phumza Sigaqa accused the police of being 'vicious' while questioning her.

Phumza Sigaqa in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 March 2024. Sigaqa has since had the charges against her dropped as police continue to investigate the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha

The woman accused of being a sangoma involved in the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith has recounted the fear and embarrassment she felt after being arrested.

Speaking to News24, Phumza Sigaqa said he had to go into hiding because the community now thinks of her as the sangoma who was involved in the trafficking of Joshlin.

The six-year-old went missing while playing outside her home in Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on 19 February.

Sigaqa still feels embarrassment

The charges of human trafficking and kidnapping against Sigaqa were withdrawn on Wednesday when the suspects appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

Joslin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis; and Steveno van Rhyn are still in custody.

Although she has been released, Sigaqa said she is still embarrassed.

“I feel embarrassed that my children and family were dragged into this unfortunate incident,” she told News24.

Police interrogation ‘vicious’

She also spoke about how scared she felt while being questioned by police. Sigaqa said the interrogation tactics were “vicious”.

“They even went as far as trying to suffocate me by covering my face with a plastic bag, so that I couldn’t breathe,” she alleged.

Her husband has also made claims that police tortured Sigaqa. Silindokuhle Bekameva said he “witnessed them torture her, putting a plastic bag over her head. My children are traumatised after the whole ordeal”.

He also said his wife has never been a sangoma.

Sigaqa repeated this with News24.

“I have never been a sangoma. I was never called upon to become one. I don’t know what it takes to become a sangoma,” she said.

She also claimed she repeatedly asked the police officers to tell her who Joshlin is and how she was implicated in the girl’s disappearance.

Joshlin Smith: Police still investigating

Speaking outside the court on Wednesday, Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said Sigaqa was released after police could find no evidence linking her to Joshlin’s disappearance.

“The case is not finalised. We are still continuing investigations. We want to find Joshlin, that’s our main goal. We still appeal to everyone to assist to find Joshlin.

“We cannot rule out more arrests in an investigation and we still saying and maintain that [we will go] where the investigation leads us.”

Appollis and Van Rhyn allegedly confessed during a 36-hour-long interrogation session that they sold Joshlin for R20 000 for muti. They also accused Joshlin’s mother Kelly of being the mastermind of the plan.

The Citizen had been using the missing girl’s first name Joslin, but has now switched to Joshlin, as it appears in the charge sheet.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa