Two security guards injured in daring KaNyamazane CIT heist

The KaNyamazane police are in hot pursuit of the suspects involved in a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist near Emfuleni Park on Monday morning, 17 July.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, an armoured vehicle transporting cash was travelling along the Legogota Road, in KaNyamazane, near Mbombela, at about 9.30am.

He said a white Mercedes-Benz, reportedly carrying the suspects, collided head-on with the CIT vehicle, forcing it to overturn.

Bullets fly during CIT heist

“The security guards then came under attack from a group of about 15 armed suspects, who started shooting randomly at the armed vehicle while instructing them to open the door,” Mohlala said.

“The security guards eventually opened the door. They were robbed of their firearms, including a rifle and a pistol. Explosives were then detonated by the suspects to get to the cash in the van.”

15 armed suspects torch Merc before setting off with loot

Mohlala added that the Mercedes-Benz was reportedly torched before the suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction in two white Ford Rangers.

The torched remains of the Mercedes-Benz used in the CIT heist. Photo: Supplied/ Lowvelder

The KaNyamazane police were informed about the incident and attended the scene with other law enforcement agencies, and a case was subsequently opened.

Injured security guards treated in hospital

Two security guards sustained injuries after the van overturned. They are currently receiving medical treatment in hospital.

No one has been arrested so far. The police call on anyone with information to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via the My SAPS app.

