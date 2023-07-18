Life behind bars for murderous kidnapper duo caught napping in stolen cars

By Citizen Reporter

The two Ekangala men who were jailed for murder and kidnapping incidents in Bronkhorstspruit and Soshanguve in 2019, were sentenced at the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 17 July.

The court sentenced Tshepo Aubrey Mokoena (33) and Sibusiso Elvis Hlatshwayo (30) to life and 82 years imprisonment each for their crimes, including attempted murder, kidnapping, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Pretoria spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the duo was convicted on 19 December 2022.

She said on 12 June 2019, a 56-year-old man visiting a friend in Soshanguve, block G, complained that he had been approached by Mokoena and Hlatshwayo, who pointed a firearm at him before robbing him of his vehicle.

“Four days later on 16 June, the two kidnapped and then robbed Peaceful Khulekani Nxumalo (26) of his car in Bronkhorstspruit before killing him,” said Mahanjana.

She said later, Tracker vehicle recovery services noted that the vehicle was being driven at a higher speed than was normal.

“After an investigation, Tracker found the car parked next to another in Bronkhorstspruit, with Hlatshwayo and Mokoena sleeping in each. The second car had been stolen a few days before.”

Mahanjana said the two were apprehended by Tracker recovery services then handed over to the police on the scene, and had been in custody since.

Mahanjana said in court, the pair pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and asked the court to hand down a suspended sentence because they had been in custody since 2019 and had children to take care of.

Men displayed ‘no remorse’ for crimes

State prosecutor Advocate Lawrence More told the court that the two were not remorseful and that they committed a serious offence, which warrants a maximum sentence.

He said they had caused the family of the deceased emotional and psychological trauma as it had to bury a decomposed body because it had been discovered three months later.

Mahanjana said that Judge Portia Phahlane, in her judgment, agreed with the state that the men showed no remorse and had no respect for the law.

She, therefore, found no compelling and substantial circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

“The sentence given was appropriate,” said Mahanjana.

