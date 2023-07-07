Police probe CIT heist after two guards shot

By Faizel Patel

Mpumalanga police are probing a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in which a group of robbers got away with a large amount of cash after shooting and injuring two guards near White River in Mpumalanga.

Police said security guards were traveling along the road between Sabie and White River on Wednesday when they came across a convoy of vehicles driven by the robbers.

Heist

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the guards were reportedly heading to Nelspruit when they were attacked by the group of armed suspects who fired shots at them and forced their van off the road.

“In the process, the driver of the security van was shot twice in the upper body while his colleague was shot in the head. Further information indicates that the suspects detonated some explosives to gain access to the cash inside the van.

“It is further indicated that the suspects managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. After stealing the cash, they fled the scene, leaving behind the victims with gunshot wounds and bleeding profusely,” said Mohlala.

Investigations

Mohlala said the police have opened a case of robbery with another charge of attempted murder as well as the contravention of the Explosive Act.

“A manhunt for the suspects has since been launched but so far no one has been arrested.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has vowed that the police will work tirelessly to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We cannot allow any of our law enforcers to be attacked by criminals and we are working around the clock to close in on them. We are confident that as we continue with this investigation, members of the public will also cooperate with us as they always do by availing information. It is just a matter of time before we lock them up” said Manamela.

