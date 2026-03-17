KZN hostage drama: Suspect shot dead at police station

Two police officers were charging the suspect in the cells when he overpowered.

In what can be described as a scene from a movie, a suspect who was arrested for attempted murder was shot dead when he allegedly held police officers hostage and attempted to kill them at a police station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The event played out at the Ntuzuma police station on Monday morning, 16 March 2026. The suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Scuffle

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said two police officers were charging the suspect in the cells when he overpowered them and started assaulting them.

“After taking the keys of the main door from the officers. Police managed to call for backup, and when uniformed police officers came to their rescue, the suspect grabbed the firearm from one of them and started shooting as he locked them inside the cells. Police tactically took cover as the suspect continued firing shots.”

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Hostage drama

Netshiunda said the dramatic situation ended in tragedy.

“The hostage situation continued for several minutes before tactical police teams managed to penetrate the cells, and during the operation, the 22-year-old suspect was shot and fatally wounded. Two police officers, a male and a female, sustained minor injuries during the scuffle.

“Police officers who were held hostage will be temporarily withdrawn from active operations for them to undergo psychological debriefing sessions,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said investigations are continuing.

Picture: Saps

Western Cape shooting

Meanwhile, two people, aged 18 and 22, have been shot and fatally wounded in an incident in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred on Buttercup Street, Kalksteenfontein, Bishop Lavis, at about 6.15am on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police registered two counts of murder following the shooting.

Van Wyk said both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

According to reports, three unidentified males walked up to them and randomly fired several shots at them and fled the scene.

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