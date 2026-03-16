Two people fatally shot in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town

Both victims had multiple gunshot wounds to their upper body.

Two people, aged 18 and 22, have been shot and fatally wounded in an incident in the Western Cape.

The shooting occurred on Buttercup Street, Kalksteenfontein, Bishop Lavis, at about 6.15am on Monday morning.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk said Bishop Lavis police registered two counts of murder following the shooting.

Van Wyk said both men sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

According to reports, three unidentified males walked up to them and randomly fired several shots at them and fled the scene.

“Crime scene experts are currently on the scene, combing the area for clues. The motive for the attack is believed to be gang-related; however, this forms part of the investigation,” Van Wyk said.

Van Wyk has urged anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

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KZN drive-by shooting

Meanwhile, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies with gunshot wounds in what is believed to have been a drive-by shooting at a fuel station in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

It is understood that the bodies were found at the fuel station near a mall in Westville on Thursday.

Murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the incident at the fuel station.

“One person was found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds, and another was found dead after he reportedly got out of the vehicle and fell to his death as he allegedly attempted to jump over a wall.”

Netshiunda said reports indicated that a white BMW vehicle with three occupants drove past private security officers who were patrolling the M19 road on Thursday morning.

“The security guards reportedly followed the vehicle, and the occupants of the BMW vehicle opened fire towards the security guards. A high-speed shootout between the occupants of the BMW and the security guards ended at the fuel station.

Netshiunda added that two firearms were found inside the BMW.

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