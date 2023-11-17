Here’s where you’re most likely to get raped in South Africa

Inanda Police Station in the eThekwini district in KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country.

You’re most likely to get raped in your home or your perpetrator’s home, by a family member, friend or neighbour in South Africa, the latest crimes stats have revealed.

4,726 rape incidents took place at either the home of the rape victim or the home of the perpetrator who is known to the victim.

The province with the highest number of such incidences is the Eastern Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with Gauteng in third place.

While the stats showed less women and children were killed in South Africa between July to September 2023, with a slight decrease in rape cases, Cele said it was “disturbing” that women were attacked by the people they knew.

“Disturbingly, the crime figures show that far too many women and children in this country are not safe around people that they know and trust and at times those that they love and in the places were they are supposed to be safe,” said Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday morning.

After your residence or the perpetrator’s, rape incidences occurred in public spaces such as streets, parks, parking area and open fields.

This is followed by rape in modes of transport and at educational institutions.

Rape cases: Top 30 police stations

Out of the 30 covered police stations in the country, seven recorded a decrease in the number of rape cases.

Inanda Police Station in the eThekwini district in KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of rape cases in the country, with Thohoyandou Police Station coming second with 71 cases, four fewer than Inanda.

Umlazi in the eThekwini district in KwaZulu-Natal took the third spot, with 67 cases.

While conceding that more still needs to be done, Cele stated that the South African Police Service (Saps) is actively working to address and solve these cases of rape.

“The historic DNA backlog which was standing at over 240,000 two years ago has now been cleared. Saps forensic laboratories across the country continue to work optimally and relevant contracts crucial for the functioning of labs are in place. The consumables essential for the processing of samples continue to be procured,” he said.

There are also GBV Desks at police stations countrywide, which are staffed with officers trained in GBV-related courses as well as Victim Empowerment, Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences related programmes.