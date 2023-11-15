Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Shanice Naidoo

Digital Journalist

2 minute read

15 Nov 2023

06:04 pm

Man gets life sentence for raping his girlfriend’s sister

Victim was stabbed and raped repeatedly.

Man life sentence rape girlfriend's sister

Picture: iStock

A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared before the Thabamoopo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for raping a 30-year-old woman at her residence in Limpopo.

Police said that on Saturday 22 October 2022 around 10:30 pm, the accused entered the house of a 30-year-old woman believed to be the elder sister of his girlfriend. He entered the house using keys that were given to him and found the woman sleeping with her two small children.

Stabbed and raped

“The victim was allegedly threatened and stabbed with a sharp object on the shoulder. Afterwards, the accused raped the victim the whole night in front of her children while she was bleeding heavily with the injury,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

READ ALSO: ‘Show us real rape stats’: True figures higher than reported – experts

The next day, at around 5am, the accused left the premises and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and the incident was reported at the Lebowakgomo police station, where a rape case was opened.

Manhunt for suspect

Police later apprehended the suspect at his home at Mogodi village, Ga-Mphahlele, on Monday 24 October 2023.

The case was transferred to Lebowakgomo Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit for further investigations.

READ ALSO: South Africa grapples with increasing rape and abuse cases

“Warrant Officer, Phakiso Gololo was tasked to investigate the matter and through her diligence and committment to permanently remove the perpetrator from the society, bail was opposed until he was convicted last week on Friday, 10 November 2023 and sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday, 14 November 2023,” said Mashaba.

Read more on these topics

Court Police Rape stabbed

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament De Ruyter’s go-to police investigator says Eskom is a ‘swamp of organised crime’
Local Soccer Motaung blames Chiefs fans for constant coaching changes
News High alert: National Assembly finally gives Cannabis Bill the green light
Courts Judge slams lawyers in Senzo Meyiwa trial after sensitive information ‘shared’ with accused
News There’s a Springbok bus on my stoep! Trophy tour gate-crashes EC home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe