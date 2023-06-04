Two suspects charged with alleged murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology lecturer Shan Dwarika

By Faizel Patel

KwaZulu-Natal police have charged two men for the alleged murder of 61-year-old Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika.

Dwarika was seen in CCTV footage being forced into the rear of his black Honda CR-V by three men last week.

The electrical engineering lecturer from Verulam, was last seen on 28 May 2023 at his rental property in Sea Cow Lake in Durban attending to repairs.

Investigations

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said the investigation into the incident is continuing.

“Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects and on Saturday, a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found.

“A search for at least two more suspects who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder is ongoing,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: Eskom employee found safe after kidnapping ordeal

Limpopo businessman kidnapped

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo are searching for suspects responsible for the kidnapping of a well-known businessman in Burgersfort.

It is understood the man was at one of his filling stations on Friday when he was kidnapped.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has activated the appropriate resources within the province to apprehend suspects.

“According to the information available at this stage the taxi driver was confronted and pointed with a firearm by unknown male suspect who demanded the car keys, while the five unknown male suspects accosted the businessman and subsequently forced him into a black VW Golf 7 GTI with unknown registration and drove away with him, followed by a white Mercedes Benz with a registration number 786 AGM L.”

Kidnapping stats

According to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), kidnapping in South Africa is four times higher than it was 10 years ago.

“During the nine months from April to December 2022, the South African Police Service (Saps) recorded 11 702 kidnappings, which surpassed the annual figure of 10 826 from March 2021 to April 2022.

“In the past 10 years, kidnappings rocketed by 183% from 3 832 in 2012/13 to 10 826 in 2021/22. This upsurge is related to the substantial growth of violent and organised crime,” it said.

NOW READ: Four arrested in connection with murder outside Wynberg court