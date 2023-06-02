Four arrested in connection with murder outside Wynberg court

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Four people have been arrested in relation to the murder of a woman near the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape.

The murder occurred one week ago, on Thursday 25 May 2023, when the victim was fatally shot after leaving the court building. She was en route to the nearby taxi rank.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said that the investigation involved careful tracing operations conducted at various locations within the Cape Metropole.

“Through thorough investigation techniques and the analysis of forensic evidence, the team successfully established positive links between the four suspects and the murder,” he said.

“As part of the operation, law enforcement authorities also seized a silver Nissan Tiïda and several cellular phones, which will undergo further analysis to aid the investigation.”

Sensitive nature

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 33, are set to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 5 June 2023, facing a charge of murder.

“Given the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, no further details regarding the case are currently available,” Pojie said.

He has also urged anyone with additional information related to the incident to come forward and assist the investigation.

CCTV footage of the murder was shared widely on social media last Thursday. In the video, the woman can be seen walking down the street when she is approached by a man from behind. The man draws his gun and fires two shots at the back of her head before fleeing the scene.

Sadly, the woman died on the scene, having succumbed to her injuries.

It is alleged that the woman had attended the court proceedings as a witness. It is suspected that she was followed after leaving the courtroom.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel