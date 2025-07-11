Alleged insurance payout murder scheme hitman remanded in custody

The man is one of nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Eastern Cape man.

The alleged hitman in an insurance payout murder scheme remains in police custody after his case was postponed to 22 July for a formal bail application.

Thandikhaya Mazule, 42, who is one of nine suspects arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Siwaphiwe Bushula, appeared in the Libode Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Bushula’s murder

Mazule and his alleged accomplices were arrested in Welkom, Free State from 10 to 13 June following a police investigation into the 28 December 2024 murder.

The other eight suspects were granted bail on 26 June and are expected to appear in court again on 3 October.

According to the police, Bushula was fatally shot by gunmen in Jamani, which falls under the Daligubha administrative area in the Eastern Cape.

Alleged mastermind is a family member

The hit was allegedly ordered and orchestrated by his uncle.

ALSO READ: NPA to appeal bail ruling in case of 12 SANDF soldiers accused of killing Hawks investigator

“Fifty-nine-year-old Jackson Bushula, the uncle of the deceased, is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said in a statement.

“He allegedly recruited other suspects, with whom he stays in Welkom, to insure the deceased for significant amounts – payouts potentially doubled due to the nature of the death,” Gantana added.

She said investigations continue as police attempt to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.

Mazule and Jackson are alleged to have worked with Malibongwe Nokweza, 40, Nomvula Manise, 48, Nomveliso Nqetho, 51, Vuyisile Wiso, 45, Lisa Wiso, 51, Alex Manise, 23, and Asherley Sigwela, 34.

‘Relentless pursuit of justice’

Acting provincial police commissioner in the Eastern Cape Major General Thandiswa Kupiso commended the work of the investigating team.

“This case highlights the [South African Police Service’s] relentless pursuit of justice, particularly concerning crimes motivated by greed and exploitation of social benefit systems,” Kupiso said.

NOW READ: Shootings plague Cape Town after another five people gunned down