Northern Cape man who attacked ex-girlfriend and son with an axe sentenced to 21 years

Kuruman Regional Court sentences Letlhgonolo Sejake to 21 years in prison for attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

A Northern Cape man who could not accept that his relationship with his former lover was over and went on an alcohol-fueled rampage, almost killing her and assaulting her son, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The Regional Court in Kuruman convicted and sentenced 50-year-old Letlhgonolo Sejake on Tuesday to 15 years imprisonment for attempted murder with five years suspended. He was also sentenced to six years for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Accused has two children with victim

On 2 December 2023, Sejake went to his ex-girlfriend’s house, with whom he has children.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Northern Cape regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that when the accused arrived at his former lover’s home, fuelled by the rage of jealousy that she had moved on, Sejake started attacking her with an axe.

“While attacking the victim, their six-year-old son was also injured in the process,” he said.

During the trial, the court found that Sejake, who could not accept that their relationship was over, went on a drinking spree, and he later decided to detour to the victim’s house because he heard she had a new boyfriend.

Strong message to GBVF perpetrators

Prosecutor Kekeletso Lokota of the regional court also argued before the court that there were many domestic assaults that resulted in deaths and that perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) needed to receive a strong message from the courts that they were taking the scourge of GBVF cases seriously.

In sentencing, Sejake was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. His name will also be listed as someone who will not work with children in terms of the Children’s Act.

Ex-boyfriend sentenced to life plus 25 years

Meanwhile, in Limpopo, an ex-boyfriend, Aifheli Tshinavha (41) was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Louis Trichardt Regional Court for rape, 10 years for kidnapping, and 15 years for assault GBH.

According to the victim, on 7 May 2023, she was on her way home from attending a stokvel when she met Tshinavha, her ex-boyfriend.

“He dragged her to his house while threatening to kill her. Upon arrival, the accused assaulted her with a hammer on the head and further raped her,” said NPA Limpopo regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

The victim’s evidence collaborated with her mother’s testimony and the J88 medical report that showed injuries sustained because of the assault.

“After the ordeal, she reported the matter to the police station and was also taken to the hospital,” Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Tshinavha not remorseful

In court, state advocate Tshilidzi Rose Mugeri submitted the Victim Impact Report, which stated the trauma suffered by the victim and said Tshinavha is a heartless person, and he was not remorseful of his actions.

In the sentencing, the presiding officer, Hailie Kellerman, emphasised that the accused was not remorseful for his deeds and that he did not care that South Africa was fighting against GBVF and the abuse of women and children in the country.

