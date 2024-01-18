Police hunt for suspects who murdered KZN family of five in axe attack

A family member alerted police after making the grim discovery at the home.

The family’s bodies were found inside a house at Mgodini area in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a search for suspects in connection with the murder of five family members who were bludgeoned to death with an axe.

The family’s bodies were found inside a house at Mgodini area in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a family member alerted police after making the grim discovery at the home.

Murder

“The family member had gone for a visit and knocked several times at the door without a response on Wednesday afternoon. When officers arrived at the scene, five bodies of an 85-year-old woman, her 45-year-old daughter and her three children, 11-year-old twins and another one aged nine years old were found lying on the floor.”

Netshiunda said all the victims had sustained fatal head injuries.

“A blood-stained axe was found at the scene. The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information which may assist in the investigation or about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.

Inanda shootout

Meanwhile, six suspects have died in a shootout with police officers in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the suspects were shot at a house in Emachobeni in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said information about the whereabouts of the suspects wanted for a spate of house robberies, murders, business robbery and carjacking led them to the house.

“Intelligence led the police to a house in Emachobeni in Inanda. Upon announcing their arrival, the suspects responded with a hail of bullets towards the police and the men of the law returned fire. After the shootout, six suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and three more suspects, two men and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested.”

Naicker said the suspects are expected to appear before court soon.

