Khayelitsha pastor arrested after being accused of rape

The pastor is accused of convincing the women they would be healed if they had sex with him.

A pastor in Khayelitsha was arrested recently after claims were made that he had raped three of his congregants.

“The Khayelitsha family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit swooped on a Khayelitsha pastor after claims were made that he assaulted and raped victims at his church between November 2022 and January 2025,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

Pastor accused of raping congregants

The pastor is accused of taking advantage of the victims after they approached him for healing.

“He would tell them healing is possible but then the victims must stay at the church and that is where he would convince them to have sexual intercourse with him to receive their healing,” said Twigg.

Police were informed of the alleged rapes after the community became concerned and held a public meeting.

“It was then when victims came forward and made the claims. The victims, aged 15, 22 and 23, are safe and are receiving treatment and counselling.”

The 51-year-old suspect appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court and the case was remanded until 4 February 2025.

ALSO READ: Man gets two life terms in jail for raping 2 women and attempting to rape teenager

Rapist in Northern Cape sentenced to 15 years

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape by the Barkley West Regional Court.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Sam said Molaodi Michael Manone was arrested after a security officer found two patients engaging in sexual intercourse in one of the hospital toilets on Sunday, 14 July 2019.

“It was then established that the accused, who was admitted in the hospital for a stab wound, took advantage of a patient with a mental disability and raped her,” said Sam.

Sam said the case was postponed several times due to the victim’s mental and psychological state.

“After several consultations, the victim could ultimately testify and the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 15 years imprisonment for rape and instructed that his name be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.”

NOW READ: Foreign national arrested for faking own kidnapping in Soweto