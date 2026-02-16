Limpopo police seize R2.6m dagga haul after suspects flee into bush

Authorities have urged residents to come forward with information as investigations continue.

Police in Limpopo are searching for two suspects who abandoned a bakkie loaded with dagga estimated to be worth R2.6 million.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said members of the Waterberg district police, Waterburg rural safety and private security had been acting on intelligence about three vehicles transporting dagga along the R33 on 14 February when they came across the bakkie.

The vehicles – a white Toyota Fortuner and two Toyota Hilux bakkie GD6s – were travelling from Gauteng towards Modimolle.

Suspect vehicles identified on R33, one seized

Saps regional spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police spotted the cars matching the description in Vaalwater, travelling at high speed.

When the officers tried to stop them, the cars sped off.

“A lookout was activated with the assistance of the private security companies and a Toyota Hilux bakkie was intercepted. Unfortunately, the suspects left the vehicle and ran into the bushes on foot,” Ledwaba said on Monday.

“The vehicle was searched and was found fully loaded with eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R2.6 million.”

Police then seized the vehicle for further investigation.

Commissioner praises collaboration

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe applauded the collaboration between police and rural safety structures.

“The working together between police and other disciplines, is always helpful in assisting police to curb and investigate any form of criminality,” Hadebe said.

“The role of community in providing crucial information is very important. We once more call upon our communities to provide information which can help us to apprehend these suspects,” she added.

Police are appealing for anyone with information that could aid investigations to contact Warrant Officer Amanda Basson on 082-565-8677, Crime Stop 08600-10111 or the MySaps app.

