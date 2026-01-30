Crime

Four wanted suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

By Faizel Patel

30 January 2026

The suspects were terrorising the community of Umbumbulu and other areas.

Four wanted suspects killed in shootout with KZN police

Four suspects wanted for several serious and violent crimes have been killed in a dramatic shootout with police. Picture: Saps.

Four suspects wanted for various serious and violent crimes have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to police, the gunbattle occurred with officers at Adam’s Mission in the KwaMakhutha policing precinct, south of Durban, on Thursday afternoon.

Intelligence

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the investigation is continuing.

“Police were on an intelligence-driven operation when they spotted the vehicle matching the description of the one which the suspects were using to terrorise the community of Umbumbulu and other areas by committing armed robberies, house robberies, carjackings and kidnappings.

“Police caught up with the suspects on Sheleni Road, and during the confrontation, a shootout ensued. After the shootout, four suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said.

Manhunt

Netshiunda said one suspect narrowly evaded arrest, and a manhunt for him is underway.

“No police officer was injured during the shootout.”

Gordon’s Bay

Meanwhile, the police have launched a manhunt for suspects after three men were shot dead in the Western Cape.

It is understood that the shooting occurred at the Gordon’s Bay Mall on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the three men, aged between 40 and 45, were shot and killed in Gordon’s Bay on Tuesday evening. 

“Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for gunmen.”  

Shooting

Potelwa said official reports indicate that the deceased men were in the parking lot at Gordon’s Bay Mall when the shooting occurred

“At approximately 21:30, when unknown gunmen travelling in a vehicle approached them, shots were fired. Two victims died inside the vehicle, and another outside the car. The suspects later fled in their vehicle.

“Gordon’s Bay police have registered a triple murder docket for investigation. The incident is believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa said.

Potelwa said no one has been arrested yet.

