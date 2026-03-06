Off-duty Limpopo Saps marathon team save mother and baby in EC

Known as the "Blue Machines", off-duty officers chased and apprehended a suspect, saving a mother and baby.

Off-duty police officers from Limpopo became unlikely heroes in the Eastern Cape, quickly intervening in a gender-based violence (GBV) attack and apprehending the suspect.

The physical fitness and endurance of the South African Police Service (Saps) Limpopo marathon team, known as the “Blue Machines”, saved the day on Monday, 2 March.

The members rescued a mother and her baby from a GBV incident.

Saps Limpopo marathon team save a mother and baby

The team represented Limpopo at the 2026 Saps 10km Polmed Race. The race was held in East London on Sunday, 1 March.

65 Blue Machines members participated in the event, where they secured multiple podium finishes.

This endurance, discipline, and resilience came in handy on Monday at about 5pm. The members were travelling back to Limpopo and stopped at a filling station on James Calata Street to refuel.

“While at the premises, the vigilant officers observed a 30-year-old man allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old woman who was carrying a baby in her arms,” the Limpopo police said.

The suspect allegedly carried a sharp object.

“Without hesitation, and despite being outside their home province, the disciplined members immediately intervened, shielding the mother and child from further harm,” Saps said.

The suspect realised police officers were confronting him and fled into the surrounding neighbourhood.

The officers disarmed the suspect and recovered the sharp object they believe he used in the assault. Picture: Facebook/Saps

‘Blue Machines’

The police said the officers’ response clearly demonstrated why people call them the “Blue Machines”.

“Drawing on the very stamina, speed and mental toughness that had earned them podium positions, the members gave chase through nearby streets with precision and determination,” the Saps said.

“Their peak physical fitness and operational readiness proved vital, as they swiftly closed the gap and apprehended the suspect after a brief pursuit.”

The officers disarmed the suspect and recovered the sharp object they believe he used in the assault.

Members of the James Calata Police Station responded quickly, and the “Blue Machines” handed the suspect over for further processing.

A case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and domestic violence has been registered for investigation.

Fitness and quick thinking

“The Limpopo Marathon Club’s outstanding performance at the 2026 Saps 10 km Polmed Race underscores the importance of physical fitness within law enforcement,” the police said.

“The same endurance displayed on the racecourse became instrumental in protecting vulnerable victims and apprehending a violent suspect.”

Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, praised the members for their bravery. She also stressed the importance of fitness in policing.

