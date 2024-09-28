Crime

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

28 Sep 2024

Fifteen women and two men killed in Eastern Cape mass shooting

The eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital.

Picture: iStock

Seventeen people were killed in two separate shootings in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Friday night.

Police have launched a manhunt.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said in one house, 13 people were killed, which include twelve women and one man.

In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital. In total 15 women and two men were killed.

“What happened in Lusikisiki is a sad event. We don’t know the motive of the killing at the moment. We also don’t know if it is one suspect or more responsible for the murders,” said National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

“We are waiting for our teams to comb the crime scene and from there, we will know what exactly happened.”

This comes just a day after the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) signed the Cooperation Agreement for collective effort to enhance safety and security in communities.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale and Masemola are expected to update the media on SAPS nationwide crime combatting efforts.

This is a developing story

