Police investigate motive behind ‘senseless’ Eastern Cape mass murder [VIDEO]

Seventeen people, 15 of them women, were brutally killed in two separate shootings in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on Friday night.

Mchunu briefed the media at the Thanduxolo School Hall in KwaNobuhle, Gqeberha, on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Screengrab

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said that the motive behind the mass shootings, which left 17 people dead in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape is still unknown.

It’s understood the attacks took place on Friday night in two separate homes at Ngobozana village.

Watch police minister Senzo Mchunu briefing the media

‘Senseless’

Police said in one house, 13 people were killed, which include twelve women and one man.

In another homestead, four people were also killed. The eighteenth victim is in a critical condition in hospital. In total 15 women and two men were killed.

Police have launched a manhunt.

Mchunu said investigations are ongoing and described the killings as “senseless.”

“Forensic investigators and the other investigators on a specialized basis standard doing the work, and are hoping that we will find some clues in terms of who did this heinous crimes. We’ll spare no moment and bring them to justice.

“The number of people that perished 17 at the moment and is intolerably a huge number of people, so we are already referring to that as a massacre. It’s a serious incident and those people [suspects] can’t escape justice,” Mchunu said.

Manhunt

Mchunu added that national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola had mobilised maximum resources to ensure the killers are found.

“The national commissioner has deployed a dedicated team of detectives and forensic experts which include crime scene managers from Pretoria to piece all evidence together in a bid to apprehend these brutal criminals.

“We have full faith and confidence in the team that has been deployed to crack this case and find these criminals. Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves,” Mchunu said.

Police authority

Mchunu urged police to continue to assert the authority of the state for the benefit of communities.

“Communities have no one to look up to for their safety – but the men and women in blue. We will leave no stone unturned in solving cases and hunting down perpetrators.

“We continue to urge communities to work closely with police in sharing information and providing tip-offs to ensure that collectively – we create safer communities,” Mchunu said.

