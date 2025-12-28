Major drug busts of 2025: is it increased criminality or better policing?

In September and October alone, police uncovered drugs worth millions in different areas and arrested several suspects.

Drug busts have become a common occurrence in South Africa, raising the question: Is the police’s Operation Shanela bearing fruit? Are communities tipping police more often now, or is there a rise in these activities?

On 26 June 2025, the South African Police Service (Saps) launched Operation Shanela II, a nationwide operation targeting serious and violent crime in crime hotspots across the nine provinces.

According to Saps, the operation is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency through employing advanced strategies, technologies and deployment of additional resources in directly responding to the crime trends and patterns.

In September and October alone, police uncovered drugs worth millions in different areas and arrested several suspects.

Mpumalanga meth lab

On 19 September 2025, police in Mpumalanga dismantled a clandestine crystal methamphetamine laboratory worth an estimated R350 million and arrested five foreign nationals on a farm in Volksrust.

Police acted swiftly after receiving a tip-off about suspicious activities on a farm in Oudehoutkloof, Volksrust.

The informant reported a strange chemical smell emanating from the premises, which raised suspicions of illicit drug manufacturing.

ALSO READ: Police seize cocaine worth R20 million at upmarket estate in Midrand

The intelligence was operationalised as part of Operation Shanela 2. Upon arrival, officers found the gates locked. The suspects, on noticing the police, attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Five foreign nationals from a North American country were arrested, and two other suspects – believed to be from West African countries – managed to evade arrest by fleeing into nearby bushes.

Stop and search on N1

On 30 September 2025, a truck was stopped and searched on the N1 near the Huguenot Tunnel at approximately 7pm.

Police in Paarl followed up on intelligence-driven information about a truck that allegedly transported drugs from Johannesburg to Cape Town. The truck was spotted near the Huguenot Tunnel by members of the Paarl Highway Patrol, Boland K9 and Provincial Traffic.

ALSO READ: JMPD seizes almost R280k worth of drugs in Hillbrow raid

The members stopped and searched the truck and seized 55.8kg of tik to the street value of R16.3 million and 30.5 kg of cocaine to the street value of R3.8 million.

A 44-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on drug-related charges.

‘Caught in the act’

On 2 October 2025, the Gqeberha Flying Squad was patrolling the M17 in the Coega Industrial area when it noticed a white Toyota RAV4 stationary on the side of the road. They observed two men carrying large bags from the bushes and loading them into the back of the vehicle.

The members stopped and enquired of the driver, who claimed to have no knowledge of the contents placed in his vehicle.

Upon further investigation, the members confiscated three big brown parcels containing dagga and boxes containing crystal meth and cocaine.

ALSO READ: Cocaine worth R56 million found on ship off KZN coast

The total weight of the dagga is 164 000 grams with an estimated value of R21.3 million, the crystal meth (uncut) weighed 10 142 grams, with an estimated value of R2.2 million, and the cocaine weighed 2 124 grams with an estimated value of R5 million.

In total, the estimated value of the drugs was R28.6 million. The three suspects, aged between 35 and 38, were detained on charges relating to the possession and dealing in drugs

R85 millions drugs

On 12 October 2025, the Sars Durban Customs office seized 30 bricks of suspected narcotics, which were located in the Reefer Refrigeration Unit of the vessel, with an estimated street value of R65 million.

The drugs were handed over to the Saps and Hawks for further investigation, prosecution and destruction.

On 28 October 2025, a crime intelligence-driven operation by the police resulted in the discovery of R20 million worth of cocaine at a small holding in Midrand.

Police were following up on information about drugs that were being stored at a plot in Blue Hills, Midrand.

On further investigation, it was discovered that the drugs were brought into South Africa from a neighbouring country and were destined for Cape Town.

The cocaine was found hidden in a storage room on the identified plot. A 56-year-old man who is believed to be the owner of the plot was arrested. The cocaine, weighing about 80kg, was seized.

‘Criminals are feeling the heat’

Are the drug busts a result of increased criminality, or is there better policing?

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told The Citizen the busts are a result of improved policing strategies.

These include Operation Shanela.

“It’s integrated operations, where we are working in multi-disciplinary teams and intensifying our operations, especially on serious and organised crime. Criminals are feeling the heat,” said Mathe.

At least 8 552 suspects have been arrested for drug-related crimes between April and September 2025.

Mathe said the quantities of the drugs they uncover are evidence that the operations are leading police to high-level dealers, too.

“There is a lot of work that we’re doing to ensure we disrupt the work of organised crime syndicates. The arrests are leading to convictions, too,” she said.

NOW READ: Tanzanian and Burundian nationals arrested in R54.3m drug bust in South Africa