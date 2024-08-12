Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and endangering community

The suspect went on to intimidate people at a bottle store after shooting at his former partner.

The suspect was handed over to the police with his firearm Picture: Supplied.

Women’s Month, meant to celebrate, honour and raise awareness about women’s rights and gender equality, has been tainted by a man who allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend.

The 47-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He faces charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a municipal area.

Woman escapes shooting from ex

According to police reports, the suspect on Wednesday midday asked his ex-girlfriend to accompany him, using her car, to Rustenburg town in North West.

The ex-girlfriend agreed and upon their return the suspect requested that she first take a detour to her brother’s residence in Boitekong, in the north of Rustenburg.

While it was not revealed what led to the argument, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said a quarrel ensued between the suspect and the victim.

“He allegedly took out his firearm and shot at her, fortunately missing her and she ran away into the street, where she later met a police officer,” said Myburgh.

While the victim was receiving assistance from the police, her brother tackled and gained power over the suspect, which led to him temporarily confiscating the ex-boyfriend’s firearm.

Subsequently, the suspect calmed down prompting the brother to giving back the firearm. He then fled the scene with the gun before the police arrived at the house.

Community hands over suspect to police

The suspect who seemingly had not had enough of his rage spree went to a local bottle store where he intimidated the establishment’s consumers. He once again brandished his firearm, pointing it at innocent bystanders.

“He was once more overpowered by community members who disarmed and assaulted him.

“Police rushed to the scene and the suspect was handed over to them with his firearm,” Myburgh added.

There were no reports of injuries or fatalities.

Having luckily been spared by the community, North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena lauded the locals for not taking the law into their hands and giving up the suspect to the police.

Kwena once more warned firearm owners to abide by the prescripts of the Firearm Control Act, Act 60 of 2000.